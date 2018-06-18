More Than 1,000 Europeans Murdered, Maimed in Attacks by Islamist Asylum Seekers Since 2014

More Than 1,000 People Have Been Murdered Or Injured On European Soil Since 2014, In Attacks Carried Out By Islamist Asylum Seekers And Refugees, Research Has Revealed.

Analysis by the Heritage Foundation found that asylum seekers were involved in 32 of 194 Islamist plots that have targeted Europe over the past four years, resulting in 357 deaths and 1,678 injuries.

Between January 2014 and December 2017, the attacks involving migrants who were seeking asylum accounted for 182 of the fatalities and 814 injuries, according to the Daily Mail.

Noting that the terror threat on the continent has soared since 2016, when German chancellor Angela Merkel opened Europe’s borders, the the U.S. think tank warned that mass migration from the Global South made it “disturbingly simple” for Islamic extremists to enter EU nations. – READ MORE

