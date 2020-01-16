Michael Flynn moves to withdraw guilty plea, citing ‘bad faith’ by government

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn moved Tuesday to withdraw his guilty plea for lying to the FBI in the Russia probe, citing “bad faith” by the government.

The court filing came just days after the Justice Department reversed course to recommend up to six months of prison time in his case, alleging he was not fully cooperating or accepting responsibility for his actions.

But, in Tuesday’s court filing, his legal team said he moved to withdraw his plea “because of the government’s bad faith, vindictiveness and breach of the plea agreement.”

“The prosecution has shown abject bad faith in pure retaliation against Mr. Flynn since he retained new counsel,” Flynn’s attorneys wrote in the filing. “This can only be because with new, unconflicted counsel, Mr. Flynn refused to lie for the prosecution.”

The filing continued:”Justice is not a game, and there should be no room for such gamesmanship in the Department of Justice.”

In the court filing, Flynn’s lawyers said the Justice Department is attempting to “rewrite history” by withdrawing its recommendation that he be sentenced to probation and by suggesting he had not been forthcoming or cooperative.

“Michael T. Flynn is innocent. Mr. Flynn has cooperated with the government in good faith for two years. He gave the prosecution his full cooperation,” the attorneys added. – READ MORE