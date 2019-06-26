Republican Senators Mitt Romney, Joni Ernst Request More Information on Trump Rape Accusation

Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) split from members of their party Tuesday and requested more information on E. Jean Carroll’s claim that Donald Trump raped her 23 years ago.

While many of his Republican colleagues have remained silent on the issue, or come out in support of the president, Romney claimed the accusation placed by Jean Carroll, who previously said “most people think of rape as being sexy,” is a “serious” allegation, according to CNN.

“It’s a very serious allegation,” Romney said. “I hope that it is fully evaluated. The President said it didn’t happen and I certainly hope that’s the case.”

Ernst said that Carroll should be interviewed and that “additional information” is needed.

“I think anybody that makes an accusation like that, they should come forward,” Ernst told CNN. “But obviously there has to be some additional information. They need to interview her. They need to visit with him.” – READ MORE