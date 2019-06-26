John Kennedy Slams AOC for ‘Hypocrisy’: Won’t Fund Border to Help the Problems She Criticizes (VIDEO)

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) spoke out against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for her unwillingness to work with Republicans on the border crisis during an interview with Fox News on Monday.

As IJR Red reported, Ocasio-Cortez recently called the border detention centers “concentration camps” due to the living conditions of detained immigrants. However, Kennedy claimed that Ocasio-Cortez is showing how hypocritical she is by not supporting a funding bill.

.@AOC's hypocrisy is breathtaking. On the one hand, she says the migrant facilities at the border are run like concentration camps, & at the same time she refuses to vote for the funding that will improve those facilities. I’m beginning to think she’s more famous than she is wise pic.twitter.com/kFqTpMkIEU — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) June 26, 2019

“The hypocrisy is breathtaking,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy claimed that Ocasio-Cortez’s rhetoric didn’t match her actions when addressing the border crisis. – READ MORE