John Kennedy Slams AOC for ‘Hypocrisy’: Won’t Fund Border to Help the Problems She Criticizes (VIDEO)

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) spoke out against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for her unwillingness to work with Republicans on the border crisis during an interview with Fox News on Monday.
As IJR Red reported, Ocasio-Cortez recently called the border detention centers “concentration camps” due to the living conditions of detained immigrants. However, Kennedy claimed that Ocasio-Cortez is showing how hypocritical she is by not supporting a funding bill.
“The hypocrisy is breathtaking,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy claimed that Ocasio-Cortez’s rhetoric didn’t match her actions when addressing the border crisis. – READ MORE