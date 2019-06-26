Gavin Newsom predicts the GOP will devolve into a third party: ‘They are finished’

Gov. Gavin Newsom D-Calif., said the GOP has shot itself in the foot on policy issues and will eventually devolve into a third party.

The Californian Democrat made the stunning claim during an interview with Axios that aired Sunday.

(…)

Newsom said he has empathy for the GOP because they don’t realize how far they’re going to fall, as a result of their own actions.

“I honestly am empathetic towards what they are about to experience, which is a profound demise because of their own making,” he said.

"I honestly am empathetic towards what they are about to experience, which is a profound demise because of their own making," he said.

"And until you have some courageous Republicans that stand up and actually make an argument for conservatism… they are finished. They have no governing philosophy, they have no value system that's interesting except fear of others. And those others are going to be a majority. So wake up."