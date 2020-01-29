Republican Senator Reportedly Mulling a Witness Swap, ‘One for One’ Deal in Impeachment Inquiry

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) is reportedly considering a witness swap in the impeachment trial, where Democrats and Republicans would each be allowed to call one witness forward.

Toomey, who garners significant respect in the Senate, has reportedly been discussing the idea with several colleagues. He believes the “one-for-one” deal may be necessary at some point, according to The Washington Post, especially after the revelations about former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book manuscript.

In a scenario where Democrats and Republicans each got to call a witness forward, the prevailing belief is that Democrats would call Bolton forward and Republicans would call Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Leading Senate Republicans like Ted Cruz (Texas) have repeatedly supported the idea of “witness reciprocity” that would include calling both Biden and Bolton forward. – READ MORE