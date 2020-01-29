Hillary Clinton Feels the ‘Urge’ for Trump Re-Run, Says She Would Win

Twice-failed U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says she believes she could beat Donald Trump if she were to run again in November.

In a wide-ranging interview with Variety magazine at this year’s Sundance Film Festival about her new Hulu docu-series, she was asked if she felt the urge to beat the president.

“Yeah. I certainly feel the urge because I feel the 2016 election was a really odd time and an odd outcome,” Clinton replied, before qualifying her ambition.

“The more we learn, the more that seems to be the case. But I’m going to support the people who are running now and do everything I can to help elect the Democratic nominee.”

The former U.S. Secretary of State also addressed the trashing she gave Bernie Sanders when she said “nobody likes him” in the docu-series and said she was not addressing the election when she made the remarks. – READ MORE