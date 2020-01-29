Biden to Iowa Voter: ‘Go Vote for Someone Else’ (VIDEO)

A man in Iowa asks Joe Biden to stop supporting the building of new pipelines. Joe Biden tells him to go vote for someone else and then starts accusing him of voting for Bernie Sanders. Actually, the man says, he’s voting for Tom Steyer. Very awkward. pic.twitter.com/OOuGiypED8 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 28, 2020

Former vice president Joe Biden told a Democratic voter asking about climate change to “go vote for someone else” and then wrongfully accused him of supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.).

“I’m going to support you if you win the nomination because we’ve got to get rid of Trump. What are we going to do about climate change?” asked Ed Fallon, who was a member in the Iowa General Assembly from 1993 to 2006, during a Biden campaign event Tuesday in Iowa. “We have to stop building and replacing pipelines.”

“You ought to go vote for someone else because you’re not going to vote for me in the primary,” Biden responded. – READ MORE