Republican senator predicts Trump will withdraw from Iran nuclear weapons deal. (VIDEO)

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that he expects President Donald Trump to pull out of the Iran deal on May 12. The date marks the next deadline for Trump to decide on whether to re-certify the Iran’s nuclear agreement with the U.S.

“The Iran deal will be another issue that’s coming up in May, and right now it doesn’t feel like it’s gonna be extended. I think the president likely will move away from it, unless … our European counterparts really come together on a framework. And it doesn’t feel to me that they are,” Corker said.

Corker was asked if he thinks Trump will pull out of the deal and he said, “I do. I do.”

The move would mark a major step toward fulfilling a campaign promise made by Trump, who has said he wants to end the Iran nuclear agreement. Trump has called it the “worst deal ever.” – READ MORE

