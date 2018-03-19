‘A Horrible Day for Democracy’: Jeff Flake Blasts McCabe Firing, Encourages 2020 Primary Challenge to Trump (VIDEO)

Sen. Jeff Flake ripped the Trump administration’s decision to fire FBI official Andrew McCabe and echoed another Republican’s warning that the special election loss in Pennsylvania was a “five-alarm fire” for the GOP.

Flake (R-Ariz.) recalled how the firing of McCabe — who had served as deputy director of the bureau until January — was lauded by Trump as a “great day for democracy.”

“I think it was a horrible day for democracy,” Flake told CNN, warning that Congress will not accept more key firings, including any potential dispatching of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1