Illegal immigrants made 1.3 million identity thefts and IRS isn’t sure if cases were prosecuted

From 2011 through 2016, more than 1.3 million cases of identity theft by illegal immigrants were documented by the Internal Revenue Service, CNSNews.com reported. These cases involve Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, which are given to people who are ineligible to work in the United States or receive Social Security numbers.

The treasury inspector general for Tax Administration told CNSNews the IRS also discovered approximately 1.2 million additional cases involving scams by illegal immigrants in 2017. In these cases, a tax return was filed by using a Social Security number that either belonged to someone else or was made up, according to the report. The IRS calls this practice “refund fraud.”

And the agency could not say if any of the cases were referred for criminal prosecution, according to the report.

The treasury inspector general for Tax Administration told CNSNews: “We identified 1,227,579 electronically filed tax returns, processed in FY 2017 through April 18, 2017, in which the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number on the return does not match the Social Security Number on the Form W-2.” – READ MORE

