Florida Sheriff Asks Citizens Not To Fire A Gun At Hurricane Irma

A Florida sheriff asked Pasco County residents not to fire their guns at Hurricane Irma Saturday after locals planned a special event to shoot their guns at the incoming storm.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out a warning that shooting at the hurricane won’t accomplish anything, reports WTSP.

“To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ # Irma. You won’t make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effects,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttps://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017