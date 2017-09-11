True Pundit

Florida Sheriff Asks Citizens Not To Fire A Gun At Hurricane Irma

A Florida sheriff asked Pasco County residents not to fire their guns at Hurricane Irma Saturday after locals planned a special event to shoot their guns at the incoming storm.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out a warning that shooting at the hurricane won’t accomplish anything, reports WTSP.

“To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ . You won’t make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effects,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

 

