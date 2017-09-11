Science Security
Florida Sheriff Asks Citizens Not To Fire A Gun At Hurricane Irma
A Florida sheriff asked Pasco County residents not to fire their guns at Hurricane Irma Saturday after locals planned a special event to shoot their guns at the incoming storm.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out a warning that shooting at the hurricane won’t accomplish anything, reports WTSP.
“To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @
#Irma. You won’t make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effects,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.
To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttps://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv
— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017
