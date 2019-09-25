Republican Rep Gooden Introduces Resolution to Oust Nadler From Judiciary Chair

A freshman congressman from Texas introduced a House resolution to remove House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) from his post as head of the committee.

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas) — the first-term congressman who replaced former Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas) after his retirement — announced the resolution in a press release on Tuesday.

The release said that the resolution would “formally recognize the illegality of impeachment proceedings overseen” by Nadler.

Gooden pointed out the Democrats had “sanctimoniously declared” their backing of “the rule of law” recently and called on them “to follow those rules and hold Chairman Nadler accountable for breaking them.”

The Texas Republican then raised the point that, under U.S. law, Nadler could not begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump without a full House vote and blasted the House Judiciary chairman’s move as an “attempted coup” against the president. – READ MORE