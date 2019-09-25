Burisma ‘Clearly’ Paid Hunter Biden to Sell Influence, Says CNN Contributor (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s family ties to an influence peddling scheme at a Ukrainian gas company could hurt the former vice president’s 2020 campaign, political scientist Ian Bremmer told CNN on Tuesday.

“ Biden does have a problem here. I have to say $50,000 a month for Hunter Biden—clearly to be selling influence because otherwise, no one would ever pay him that kind of money—for a company that, frankly, was pretty corrupt and has been before and has been since under investigation,” Bremmer said.

Bremmer is president of Eurasia Group and Time magazine editor at large. He told CNN’s New Day Hunter Biden was named to the board of Burisma, Ukraine’s largest private gas company, for his ability to sell influence during the Obama administration. – READ MORE