Impeachment Odds Plummet As Trump Releases Ukraine Transcript

The Trump administration has released a White House transcript of a phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the heart of a whistleblower complaint.

Meanwhile, the left is already taking issue with calling this a ‘transcript,’ as is it is a “memorandum” – which would suggest it’s not a verbatim account of the conversation.

Regardless, Trump’s odds of impeachment by the end of Trump’s first term has taken a precipitous nosedive according over the past 24 hours, since Trump announced that he would release the transcript and whistleblower complaint. – READ MORE