Republican Recovery? Polls Suggest TAX CUT Has Revived GOP Support

A new CNN poll suggests that the tax reform bill which passed late last year has revived Republican hopes of maintaining both houses of Congress in the 2018 mid-term elections.

According to the poll, the difference between Republicans has narrowed to just five points, from ten to fifteen points before the wide-reaching tax cut passed. Now, voters prefer Democrats to Republicans only 49% to 44%.

CNN Poll: If the midterms were today, which party would you vote for? (Change from last) Democrats 49 (-7)

Republicans 44 (+6) The trends are heavily in the favor of the GOP since the tax cut passed. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 21, 2018

While the “recovery” is by no means complete — and support is not yet guaranteed — the poll represents a significant change from the summer, when the GOP was struggling to shore up the support necessary to avoid major losses. Democrats are down 7 points from CNN’s previous poll, and Republicans are up 6 points from the same, suggesting a major change in voter sentiment. – READ MORE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) executives said nearly all of this year’s benefits from the new U.S. tax law will go to technology upgrades and its employees instead of shareholders.

That includes a raise in the minimum wage to $15 an hour starting March 1 largely for those who work in the firm’s operations unit. The higher hourly wage will affect about 1,000 of the bank’s 52,500 employees, according to finance chief Mike Santomassimo.

The trust bank estimated the corporate tax changes will save nearly $250 million this year.

The explanation of how Bank of New York Mellon would use its tax savings came on a day when it reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.13 billion, or $1.08 a share, including a $427 million benefit from the new tax legislation. BNY Mellon had earned $822 million, or 77 cents a share, a year earlier. – READ MORE

A new CBS News poll found that Americans who think the economy is ‘good’ give Trump most or partial credit for the country’s economic success.

A majority of Americans who say the economy is “very” or “fairly” good give President Trump either most or partial credit for the state of the economy.

That’s one of the results of a new CBS News poll. Nearly one-third (32 percent) say President Trump is “mostly” responsible for the good state of the American economy, and an additional 39 percent say Trump is “partially” responsible. – READ MORE

Overconfident Democrats who expect to easily retake the House and perhaps even the Senate from Republicans in the upcoming 2018 election might want to check themselves before they wreck themselves.

Why? Because a new poll conducted by SurveyMonkey on behalf of The New York Times found that both Republicans and Democrats are beginning to warm to the GOP tax reform bill signed by President Donald Trump last month.

And not just by a minor amount either.

“(S)upport for the law has grown significantly over the past month, and more Americans believe that they will receive a tax cut,” the Times explained.

When Trump signed the law in December, only 37 percent of Americans approved of it. As of January that number now stands at 46 percent, meaning support has spiked by a signifcant 9 percent.

Moreover, whereas only 8 percent of Democrats approved of the bill in December, 13 percent approve of it now. Similarly, 86 percent of Republicans now approve of the bill, though only 79 previously approved of it. – READ MORE