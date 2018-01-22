Tourists in Jamaica warned to stay in resorts after shootings lead to state of emergency

British and Canadian tourists were warned to stay inside their Montego Bay resorts in Jamaica after a spate of violence led officials there to deploy soldiers and declare a state of emergency.

The British government on Thursday advised its citizens visiting the tropical island that they should “limit movements” outside of resorts and exercise caution if traveling at night.

Police have said they will take a zero tolerance approach to crime in the parish of St. James, where Montego Bay is located, and nearby communities that have seen an increase in killings that officials blame on gangs and lottery scams.

On Jan. 19 Canada advised citizens visiting Jamaica to “exercise a high degree of caution” while traveling in the country.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said in a statement that extra steps were needed to “bring the parish of St. James under control and restore public safety.” – READ MORE

