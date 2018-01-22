FBI Agents Spoke Of ‘Pressure’ To Wrap Up Clinton Probe As Trump Surged To GOP Nomination

One of the FBI agents who oversaw the Clinton email investigation spoke of “pressure” to wrap up the probe after it became clear that Donald Trump would win the 2016 Republican presidential primaries.

And in a text exchange on July 1, 2016, FBI lawyer Lisa Page suggested to her lover, counterintelligence official Peter Strzok, that then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch had foreknowledge that the FBI planned to exonerate Clinton in the investigation over her use of a private email server.

The Republican pointed to a May 4, 2016 text exchange in which Strzok referred to increased “pressure” to wrap up the Clinton email investigation after Donald Trump secured the GOP nomination.

Page wrote: “It’s going to be a Clinton Trump race. Unbelievable.”

“Now the pressure really starts to finish MYE…,” Strzok wrote.

“MYE” is a reference to “Mid Year Exam,” the FBI’s code name for the Clinton probe.

Strzok and Page also suggested in a text exchange on July 1, 2016 that Lynch, the Obama-appointed attorney general, knew when she recused herself from the Clinton investigation that charges would not be brought against the former secretary of state. – READ MORE

The Justice Department has given various congressional committees nearly 400 pages of additional text messages between two FBI officials who were removed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

One of the newly discovered messages, lawmakers said, appeared to indicate that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page knew that charges would not be filed against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as a result of the investigation into her email server — before Clinton was interviewed by the bureau.

Strzok and Page were pulled off the probe last summer after it emerged that some of their messages to each other included anti-Trump content. Strzok, an FBI counterintelligence agent, was reassigned to the Bureau’s human resources division after the discovery of the exchanges with Page, with whom he was having an affair.

One exchange between Strzok and Page, dated July 1, 2016, referenced then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s decision to accept the FBI’s conclusion in the Clinton investigation. Lynch’s announcement came days after it was revealed that the attorney general and former President Bill Clinton had an impromptu meeting aboard her plane in Phoenix.

“Timing looks like hell,” Strzok texted Page.

“Yeah, that is awful timing,” Page agreed. In a later message, she added: “It’s a real profile in couragw [sic], since she knows no charges will be brought.” – READ MORE

The FBI “failed to preserve” five months worth of text messages exchanged between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the two FBI employees who made pro-Clinton and anti-Trump comments while working on the Clinton email and the Russia collusion investigations.

The disclosure was made Friday in a letter sent by the Justice Department to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC).

“The Department wants to bring to your attention that the FBI’s technical system for retaining text messages sent and received on FBI mobile devices failed to preserve text messages for Mr. Strzok and Ms. Page,” Stephen Boyd, the assistant attorney general for legislative affairs at the Justice Department, wrote to Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, the chairman of HSGAC.

He said that texts are missing for the period between Dec. 14, 2016 and May 17, 2017.

Boyd attributed the failure to “misconfiguration issues related to rollouts, provisioning, and software upgrades that conflicted with the FBI’s collection capabilities.”

“The result was that data that should have been automatically collected and retained for long-term storage and retrieval was not collected,” Boyd wrote. – READ MORE