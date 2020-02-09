Don Jr. sends “thank you” note to Schiff for unearthing leakers who needed to be fired

Share:

Thanks to the Democrats’ impeachment sham we also now know who key leakers are within the Trump administration.

If it wasn’t for Adam Schiff, these traitorous officials would still be lurking around in the shadows.

Schiff, Nadler and the Dems shined a light on the these individuals and now they’re scurrying all over – and much, much easier to fire. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.