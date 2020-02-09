Don Jr. sends “thank you” note to Schiff for unearthing leakers who needed to be fired

Thanks to the Democrats’ impeachment sham we also now know who key leakers are within the Trump administration.

If it wasn’t for Adam Schiff, these traitorous officials would still be lurking around in the shadows.

Allow me a moment to thank—and this may be a bit of a surprise—Adam Schiff. Were it not for his crack investigation skills, @realDonaldTrump might have had a tougher time unearthing who all needed to be fired. Thanks, Adam! 🤣 #FullOfSchiff — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 8, 2020

Schiff, Nadler and the Dems shined a light on the these individuals and now they’re scurrying all over – and much, much easier to fire. – READ MORE