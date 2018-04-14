Reports of Gunfire at Outdoor Lights & Music Festival Reportedly Leave Hundreds Scurrying at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

There has been a number of gunshot reports at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor interactive light and music show.

This story is Developing. Monitoring.

Scanner: People are hiding under the table at the Irish club. Police say there are many tickets for gunshots at Inner Harbor. #scanner — MolotovFlicker Ignoring Your Questions Since 1902® (@MolotovFlicker) April 15, 2018

saw an entire crowd, hundreds of people running in the inner harbor 😳 — 하늘다 (@scandalysss) April 15, 2018

There’s at stampede at the Baltimore Inner Harbor. Reports of gunshots. We all ran. Sirens all around us. — Milena Rodban (@MilenaRodban) April 15, 2018

Our group is safe. We ran, and kept running. Lots of people were running into hotels and restaurants. We just wanted to get out of the crowded areas. — Milena Rodban (@MilenaRodban) April 15, 2018

Yeah that’s right! Emergency vehicles and P.o-P.o at Baltimore Inner Harbor. Fools out here fighting and carrying on!! Back to da damn DMV!! pic.twitter.com/hyeuxMi31M — NoMattertheChallenge (@SoVeryME) April 15, 2018

Hotels now locking doors. Police still getting tickets for a reported shooting. #scanner — MolotovFlicker Ignoring Your Questions Since 1902® (@MolotovFlicker) April 15, 2018

Police have at least eight tickets for gunshots at Inner Harbor. People hiding and running. Foxtrot requested. #scanner Contact your local PIO. Don't look at me. — MolotovFlicker Ignoring Your Questions Since 1902® (@MolotovFlicker) April 15, 2018

