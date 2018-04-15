FLASHBACK: Video Surfaces of Top Democrat Revealing the Truth About James Comey (VIDEO)

It wasn’t that long ago that one of the most liberal voices in Congress, Maxine Waters of California, was warning Americans not to believe anything Comey was saying.

For once, I agree with mad Maxine Waters. Comey has absolutely no credibility.#Comey pic.twitter.com/QyVLjVZHcQ — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 13, 2018

“Firebrand liberal Maxine Waters slammed the FBI director after he re-opened the Clinton investigation just weeks before voters went to the polls, saying ‘All I can tell you is the FBI director has no credibility,’” commentator Sean Hannity reminded his readers on Friday.

The pundit included a video of Waters uttering that direct quote back in 2016.

Waters isn’t the only liberal who has questioned Comey’s reputation. This week, the GOP released a video compilation of top Democrats criticizing the disgraced FBI director… at least before it became politically convenient for them to flip their story. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1