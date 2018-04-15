True Pundit

FLASHBACK: Video Surfaces of Top Democrat Revealing the Truth About James Comey (VIDEO)

It wasn’t that long ago that one of the most liberal voices in Congress, Maxine Waters of California, was warning Americans not to believe anything Comey was saying.

“Firebrand liberal Maxine Waters slammed the FBI director after he re-opened the Clinton investigation just weeks before voters went to the polls, saying ‘All I can tell you is the FBI director has no credibility,’” commentator Sean Hannity reminded his readers on Friday.

The pundit included a video of Waters uttering that direct quote back in 2016.

Waters isn’t the only liberal who has questioned Comey’s reputation. This week, the GOP released a video compilation of top Democrats criticizing the disgraced FBI director… at least before it became politically convenient for them to flip their story. – READ MORE

