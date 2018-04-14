INCREDIBLE Syria Satellite Photos: Syrian Chemical Sites Before & After Devastating Air Strikes

The United States, Britain, and France, conducted “precision strikes” on Syria on Friday, in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack that reportedly killed dozens in the rebel-held town of Douma.

The Pentagon said the strikes hit three targets believed to have been involved in creating chemical weapons.

The sites included the Barzah Research and Development Center near Damascus and the Him Shinshar chemical weapons complex near Homs.

The US military said the strikes “destroyed” Him Shinshar’s chemical weapons storage facility, and damaged the chemical weapons bunker.

BEFORE: The Barzah Research and Development Center on April 13, 2018.

AFTER: The Barzah Research and Development Center on April 14, 2018.

BEFORE: The Him Shimshar chemical weapons storage site on April 13, 2018.

AFTER: The Him Shimshar chemical weapons storage site on April 14, 2018.

