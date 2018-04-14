True Pundit

Security World

INCREDIBLE Syria Satellite Photos: Syrian Chemical Sites Before & After Devastating Air Strikes

Posted on by
Share:

The United States, Britain, and France, conducted “precision strikes” on Syria on Friday, in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack that reportedly killed dozens in the rebel-held town of Douma.

The Pentagon said the strikes hit three targets believed to have been involved in creating chemical weapons.

The sites included the Barzah Research and Development Center near Damascus and the Him Shinshar chemical weapons complex near Homs.

The US military said the strikes “destroyed” Him Shinshar’s chemical weapons storage facility, and damaged the chemical weapons bunker.

BEFORE: The Barzah Research and Development Center on April 13, 2018.

AFTER: The Barzah Research and Development Center on April 14, 2018.

BEFORE: The Him Shimshar chemical weapons storage site on April 13, 2018.

AFTER: The Him Shimshar chemical weapons storage site on April 14, 2018.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Satellite photos show what Syrian sites looked like before and after the US strikes
Satellite photos show what Syrian sites looked like before and after the US strikes

The United States led "precision strikes" on Syria on Friday, in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack. Here's what the damage looked like.

Business Insider Business Insider
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: