Reporters Enraged Over Media Portrayal in ‘Richard Jewell’

Media figures are outraged over the upcoming Clint Eastwood film Richard Jewell, blasting its negative portrayal of the journalists that upended the title character’s life in 1996.

Reviewers and reporters are slamming the film as misogynistic and even “Trumpian,” while the Atlanta Journal-Constitution sent a letter demanding the movie include a disclaimer stating that its portrayal of former police reporter Kathy Scruggs reportedly trading sexual favors for a story on Jewell is false.

Eastwood’s movie, which comes out Friday, portrays federal law enforcement and media as powerful forces that combined to destroy Jewell, the security guard falsely suspected of the 1996 Summer Olympic bombing in Atlanta.

[F]ormal precision notwithstanding, Richard Jewell has been constructed from the ground-up as nothing more than a nuance-free rallying cry for Trumpian talking points about the corrupt villainy of the FBI and the media," the Daily Beast wrote in a scathing review, adding the portrayal of Scruggs was "brazenly misogynistic."