WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Compares Raising Children To Dog Breeding

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) compared paid family leave to dog breeding on Twitter and in congressional hearings on Tuesday, claiming that dogs are granted more time with their puppies than parents are given with their newborn babies.

Seattle-based radio host Jason Rantz highlighted a video clip on Twitter of Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday, writing: “Thinking she’s being clever at a House Oversight Committee, AOC makes a bizarre comparison between dog breeding and raising children, appears to suggest that dogs are given rights to raise their puppies for a certain length of time. Uhmm…?”

In the video, Ocasio-Cortez says, “Um, do we know how long puppies are allowed to stay with their mothers after a dog has given birth?” – READ MORE