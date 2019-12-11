Barr Bombshell: Trump Campaign ‘Clearly Spied Upon,’ ‘First Time In History’ To Happen To ‘Presidential Campaign’

Attorney General William Barr slammed the FBI during an interview with NBC News on Tuesday, saying that the campaign was “clearly spied upon” and that it was the “first time in history” that something like that had ever happened to a presidential candidate.

NBC News Pete Williams asked Barr, “Based on what you know so far, do you still stand by your statement that the campaign was spied upon?”

AG Bill Bar maintains the Trump campaign was very “clearly spied upon…” as a result of the sham FISA warrant, which Barr says was used to get emails, texts from the campaign. pic.twitter.com/POzKxQCmlv — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 10, 2019

“Oh, it was clearly spied upon. I mean, that’s what electronic surveillance is. I think wiring people up to go in and talk to people and make recordings of their conversations is spying,” Barr responded. “I think going through people’s emails which they did as a result of the FISA warrant. They went through everything, you know, from Page’s life.”

Earlier in the interview, Barr said that this was “the first time in history that this has been done to a presidential campaign, the use of these counterintelligence techniques against a presidential campaign.” – READ MORE