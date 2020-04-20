Inmates committing crimes after coronavirus release ‘unconscionable’: De Blasio

It is “unconscionable” that Riker’s Island inmates who were released due to coronavirus concerns are committing new crimes, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

“I think it’s unconscionable just on a human level that folks were shown mercy and this is what some of them have done,” the mayor said during his morning briefing Monday, which came on the heels of a Post report outlining the issue.

De Blasio said the number of re-offenders remains relatively small and said the city was “buckling down” on monitoring and supervising released prisoners.

“We do see some recidivism. I have not seen a huge amount but any amount is obviously troubling,” he said.

“We’re going to just keep buckling down on it, making sure there’s close monitoring and supervision to the maximum step possible. And the NYPD is going to keep doing what they’re doing.”

More than 1,400 city inmates have been granted early releases due to concerns of the spread of coronavirus inside jailhouses, Hizzoner said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --