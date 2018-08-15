Omarosa Won’t See a Single Penny from Book Sales Based on This Nightmare Scenario

Titled “Unhinged,” which some may suggest fits the author better than the subject of her tome, multiple alleged sources for her scandalous claims have publicly stated they did not say or witness what Maigault-Newman has stated in her book that they did.

Yet, even after all of this, the book continues to be sold, with one estimate being that Manigault-Newman could rake in a cool $10 million for it. It hardly seems right not only that such a questionable piece of work be put into print by any reputable publisher, but also that the author could potentially reap a large wad of cash from sales to those who are more interested in smear than fact, such as those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

But never fear, good citizens: Once again it is Super Trump Team to the rescue! Arbitration has now been filed by Trump campaign lawyers in New York against Manigault-Newman seeking millions, which could include her “ill-gotten profits” and writing fee for the book.

The cause of action cited is an alleged violation of a non-disclosure contract Manigault-Newman signed in 2016 prior to beginning work with the Trump campaign that allegedly remained in effect and covered her work in the White House.

A sample of the agreement given to the Washington Examiner states that she was never allowed to “disparage” any member of the Trump family during her “service” or at any time afterward. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump’s campaign is reportedly suing former White House aide, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, for millions of dollars after she released audio of her conversations with Trump and Chief of Staff, John Kelly.

According to the Washington Examiner, the Trump campaign claimed that Manigault-Newman broke her non-disclosure agreement (NDA) when she revealed private talks from the White House Situation Room.

Her new book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” features disparaging remarks about the president, which also violates the NDA.

“Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. has filed an arbitration against Omarosa Manigault-Newman, with the American Arbitration Association in New York City, for breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump Campaign,” the campaign said. – READ MORE

