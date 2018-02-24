Pence Says Trump Will Oppose Tyranny and Rip Up Iran Deal

Vice President Mike Pence said President Donald Trump is likely to rip up his predecessor’s Iran nuclear deal — a surprise tidbit he dropped into a speech Thursday to enthusiastic conservatives eager to hear the chief executive’s most loyal lieutenant recount the victories of the past year.

“This country will no longer certify the disastrous Iran nuclear deal,” Pence told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The threat not to recertify the Iran deal, as has to be done every 90 days, will likely spur outraged liberals to furious lobbying in Washington, D.C., but the deal is also defended by some Trump appointees, most notably his national security adviser, H.R. McMaster.

The multinational deal — formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — allows Iran to maintain its nuclear program and uranium enrichment system. Trump has long derided the deal, approved by Obama in October 2015. But Trump has not decertified the deal. In the second week of January, Trump recertified it, easing some sanctions on Iran.

But the deal may be on its last legs: Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi recently said his nation would abandon the deal because too many major banks were ignoring business with the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite the agreement. – READ MORE

