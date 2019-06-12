Report: YouTube CEO was personally involved in decision to yank Crowder income, but says she didn’t bother reviewing all the relevant videos

In a remarks at Recode’s Code Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Monday, the YouTube CEO addressed the ongoing controversy around Crowder and his videos.

YouTube demonetized Crowder’s channel last week after a Vox employee complained that Crowder had been using homophobic language.

A portion of the organization’s statement read, “In the past, we felt our responses to some of these situations were slow and didn’t always address our broader community’s concerns.”

“Our ultimate goal here is to streamline our response so we can make better, faster decisions and communicate them clearly,” the statement added.

According to the Daily Mail, Wojcicki said that she hadn’t reviewed all of the videos that ultimately resulted in Crowder’s channel demonetization.

“She did watch some of them, however, and was involved in the decision to allow Mr. Crowder to continue using the platform, it’s reported,” the outlet added. – READ MORE