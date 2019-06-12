Chuck Schumer Mocks Trump Following Major Immigration Victory with Mexico

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) mocked President Trump following the announcement of a major U.S. trade and immigration victory with Mexico.

Trump announced the immigration reform deal with Mexico Friday evening. Trump is withdrawing the tariff threat, and in turn, Mexico will take migrants who are awaiting asylum claims to be processed and offer them jobs and health care. Additionally, Mexico agrees to increase the deployment of its National Guard throughout the country, with an emphasis placed on the southern border. The country also promises to take steps to “dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organizations as well as their illicit financial and transportation networks.”

“Additionally, the United States and Mexico commit to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including information sharing and coordinated actions to better protect and secure our common border,” the State Department said in a joint declaration.

This is an historic night!@realDonaldTrump has announced that he has cut a deal to “greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States.”



Now that that problem is solved, I’m sure we won’t be hearing any more about it in the future. https://t.co/DNNfbevkGP — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 8, 2019

