Bill Maher tells CNN that President Donald Trump is ‘winning.’ The interview only gets better from there: ‘He’s just owning the libs’ (VIDEO)

Bill Maher told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday night that President Donald Trump is winning — but noted that he is “sick of winning.”

Maher sat down on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” on Monday to discuss his take on Democrats, Trump, and more.

During his remarks, Maher admitted his belief that Democrats look bad when compared to Republicans in the Trump era, and said that he believes Trump is winning.

“A lot of times, he’s just owning the libs,” Maher said. “That’s what Republicans do in this era. More than any policy, they want to make liberals cry.” – READ MORE