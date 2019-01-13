Report: Washington Post Owner Jeff Bezos Allegedly Sent Penis Selfies to His Mistress

Amazon Founder And Washington Post Owner Jeff Bezos Sent Multiple Revealing Photos Of Himself To His Mistress, News Anchor Lauren Sanchez, The National Enquirer Reported Thursday.

News broke this week that Bezos, the world’s wealthiest man, carried on an affair with Sanchez despite still being married to his wife Mackenzie Bezos. The two released a statement via Twitter announcing their intent to divorce.

The Enquirer reports: Several of the pictures show the billionaire posing with his shirt off in front of the mirror, and in another, he grins with just a towel wrapped around his waist in a steamy bathroom.

What’s more, the horndog e-commerce mogul even sent Sanchez a below-the-belt selfie — otherwise colloquially known as a “d*ck pic” — in an unsparing close-up that’s too explicit to describe in detail.

The report also claims that in one message Bezos told Sanchez, “You know what I want? I want to get a little drunk with you tonight. Not falling down. Just a little drunk. I want to talk to you and plan with you. Listen and laugh … I basically WANT TO BE WITH YOU!!! Then I want to fall asleep with you and wake up tomorrow and read the paper with you and have coffee with you.”- READ MORE