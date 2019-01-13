Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii Democrat, says she will run for president in 2020

Another Democrat is jumping into the quickly forming 2020 Democratic presidential primary contest.

Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said in an interview on Friday that she has decided to run for the White House and will be make a formal announcement over the next week.

“There are a lot of reasons for me to make this decision,” Gabbard told CNN. “There are a lot of challenges that are facing the American people that I’m concerned about and that I want to help solve.”

She also tweeted to announce the launch of a campaign website, https://www.tulsi2020.com.

Gabbard, 37, was elected in 2012. She was a major in the Hawaii Army National Guard and served two tours of duty in the Middle East. She has visited early primary and caucus states New Hampshire and Iowa in recent months and has written a memoir that’s due to be published in May. – READ MORE