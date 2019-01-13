House Dem Thinks Going After Trump Is More Important Than Fighting Terrorism

Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) is planning to scrap the Subcommittee on Terrorism — and replace it with a committee devoted to investigating President Donald Trump. This is because he believes Trump “is a bigger threat than terrorism,” according to a report from The New Yorker.

Engel, 71, took over the Foreign Affairs Committee last week after Democrats officially reclaimed the House majority.

The House created the Subcommittee on Terrorism after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

But now that Democrats have regained House control, they apparently no longer feel a terrorism subcommittee is necessary; they believe Trump and his administration are more dangerous than terror suspects who may threaten the U.S.

“It is telling that this is the subcommittee that Engel will now eliminate in favor of his new investigative panel,” The New Yorker’s Susan B. Glasser noted.

"There 'wasn't a great clamor' to keep the terrorism panel, Engel told me, whereas there is no end to the Trump foreign-policy scandals that his members are pushing to investigate."