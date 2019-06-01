Texas teacher suspended for reporting illegal immigrant students to Pres. Trump on Twitter

A teacher in Texas has been suspended after allegedly sending tweets to President Donald Trump imploring him to do something about an overflow of illegal immigrants at her school, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

The teacher’s name is Georgia Clark, and she is employed at Carter-Riverside High School in Fort Worth. Using a now-deleted Twitter account, Clark requested assistance from the president to deal with “illegal students” and “drug dealers” that she said were taking over the school.

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” Clark allegedly wrote on May 17, tagging Pres. Trump. “Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them. Drug dealers are on our campus and nothing was done to them when the drug dogs found the evidence.”

The school district has placed Clark on administrative leave with pay as they investigate the matter. The district has not detailed what specific policy or regulation the teacher may have violated by sending the tweets, about illegal immigrants, none of which identified specific students. – READ MORE

