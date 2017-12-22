REPORT: U.S. Preparing ‘Bloody Nose’ Attack On North Korea

The United States is reportedly planning a so-called “bloody nose” attack against North Korea, seeking to preemptively knock out the hermit nation’s nuclear program.

According to a report from The Telegraph, the Trump Administration is “dramatically” bolstering military capabilities and presence in the area in case diplomacy doesn’t deter crazed dictator Kim Jong-un from following through on his continued threats.

The New York Post reports:

One option is destroying a launch site before the rogue regime uses it for a new missile test, while another is targeting weapons stockpiles, according to the news outlet.

The Trump administration hopes that pre-emptive action would show the trigger-happy dictator that the United States is serious about stopping his bellicose pursuits and persuading him to negotiate. – READ MORE

