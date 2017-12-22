JOBS JOBS JOBS: Labor Sec Predicts Nearly ‘2 Million’ New Jobs For Trump’s First Year

Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta expects the number of new jobs created in President Donald Trump’s first year in office to hit nearly 2 million, he told reporters in a Thursday roundtable.

“However you ever look at it we’ve created a lot of new jobs,” Acosta declared, adding that “we may hit 2 million for the calendar year, we’ll probably be just under 2 million for the calendar year.” The secretary highlighted the drop in the unemployment rate to 4.1 percent and the Federal Reserve’s forecast of unemployment in 2018 falling even lower, which would make it “the lowest unemployment rate since the 60s.”

Acosta added that “this September we had the highest total employment level ever in the United States.”

A White House handout elaborated that 159,000 of the additional jobs were in the manufacturing sector, with another 57,000 in the mining and logging industries. Both job areas highlighted as priority growth areas by President Donald Trump throughout the 2016 campaign. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *