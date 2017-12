Eminem Is Becoming Rap Music’s Rosie O’Donnell

Love him or hate him, Eminem quickly became one of rap’s most influential and definitive artists shortly after the release of his first studio album, “Infinite,” in 1996.

Many people pushed back on the singer for his most outrageous lyrics, expressly designed to offend, while others latched onto certain songs that seemed to elevate the rap genre as the Detroit native poetically revealed the inner turmoil of his life.

Who would have thought that a man who once dissed the notion of celebrity in his music and sang about things this publication and many others could never reference would turn into a cranky middle-aged man with politics as tired and predictable as Rosie O’Donnell’s? Eminem’s newest album, “Revival,” is politics-themed — and its release comes only weeks after the rapper blasted President Donald Trump in a prerecorded video aired during the BET Awards. In a recent interview with Vulture, Eminem doubled down on his new political path — and made some rather contradictory remarks. – READ MORE Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Eminem Is Becoming Rap Music's Rosie O'Donnell Musician says he's tired of the country's division but now joins a list of other liberal celebs who are calling for Trump's 'impeachment' LifeZette LifeZette