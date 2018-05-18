True Pundit

Kellyanne Conway: Trump owed an apology after criticism from ‘animals’ remark

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Thursday that President Trump is owed an apology from those who criticized him for calling undocumented immigrants “animals,” noting that he was specifically referring to gang members.

Trump hosted a roundtable discussion with California officials on Wednesday, decrying the country’s immigration laws and condemning some gang members who are in the country illegally. – READ MORE

