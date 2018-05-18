Politics
Kellyanne Conway: Trump owed an apology after criticism from ‘animals’ remark
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Thursday that President Trump is owed an apology from those who criticized him for calling undocumented immigrants “animals,” noting that he was specifically referring to gang members.
Others who rushed to judgment to get the President rather than to get the story owe @POTUS – and the grieving loved ones who have lost family members to gang violence – an apology. https://t.co/vLU4SgKpux
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 17, 2018
Trump hosted a roundtable discussion with California officials on Wednesday, decrying the country’s immigration laws and condemning some gang members who are in the country illegally. – READ MORE
