Report: Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Stopping Anchor Baby Schemes

President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy at the United States-Mexico border is ensuring pregnant migrants are not using their court dates in the U.S. to then deliver their children on American soil, thus securing them birthright citizenship.

Currently, Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy has made sure that southern border crossers claiming asylum are returned to Mexico or their native Central American country while they await their asylum hearings in the U.S. The policy has prevented mass fraud where illegal aliens are released into the interior of the U.S. only to never show up for their asylum hearings and never leave the country.

Local San Diego reporter Max Rivlin-Nadler now rwrites that he has spoken with four pregnant migrants in Mexico awaiting their asylum hearings in the U.S. who were given future court dates after they deliver their child in Mexico — a process to prevent border-crossers from arriving in America solely to secure their children birthright citizenship.

Rivlin-Nadler reports: KPBS has found at least four pregnant women who were turned away by Customs and Border Protection agents at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, even though they had been given a court date in the U.S. Some of those women say they were then given new court dates for the month after they would give birth. Others were never given a new court date and had their case closed by an immigration judge.

“We told them our names, and the official said that we couldn’t board the bus because I was pregnant and already 8 months along,” Karina said in Spanish. She’s an asylum-seeker from El Salvador. Karina and her husband fled their home country after she says gangs tried to kill them. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --