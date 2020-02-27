McConnell Lays Down The Law On Stopping Socialism: ‘That’s Why I Call Myself The Grim Reaper’ (VIDEO)

Speaking with Fox News on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell laid down the law with a tough, forceful statement asserting that he will not permit the Democrats to turn America into a socialist country, making it doubly clear by gleefully reiterating that he is the “Grim Reaper.”
Democrats are on a path to try and turn America into a socialist country.
“We are not going to let that happen…We will not have the Green New Deal and we will not have Medicare-For-None as long as I am Majority Leader of the Senate.” @senatemajldr pic.twitter.com/FlAFAUFcO9
— Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) February 26, 2020
In 2019, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated, “Leader McConnell, the Grim Reaper, is creating this graveyard.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi echoed, “Leader McConnell seems to take great pride in calling himself the Grim Reaper … it’s part of the pride he takes as leader of the Senate.” – READ MORE
Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --