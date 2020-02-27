California county plans to create special task force to confiscate guns from banned gun owners

Santa Clara County in California has announced a plan to implement a brand-new task force to confiscate firearms from citizens who are not permitted to have them.

The district attorney’s office is teaming up with the county’s board of supervisors for the project.

On Monday, Santa Clara County officials announced the possible formation of what they call a “County Gun Team.”

The sole purpose of the team is to take away firearms from those people who should not have them.

Officials said that approximately 4,600 people annually are court-ordered to turn in their guns, which necessitates the County Gun Team.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez requested the county’s board of supervisors to fund the new program, to the tune of $427,000 annually, in order to cover attorney and investigator expenses for the new team. – READ MORE

