Report: Trump pressed Sessions to fire FBI agents who sent anti-Trump texts

President Trump questioned both Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray over why two FBI officials were still at their jobs after it was revealed they sent text messages critical of the president during the campaign.

Vox reported Friday that Trump earlier this year asked his attorney general and FBI director why agent Peter Strzok and counsel Lisa Page were still employed by the bureau. In a meeting alone with Sessions, Trump reportedly pushed for their dismissal, Vox reported.

Texts between Strzok and Page from 2016 were revealed last December, months after the two were removed from the team of investigators under special counsel Robert Mueller.

The two FBI officials repeatedly disparaged Trump in the days surrounding the 2016 presidential election while working on the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton‘s use of a private email server, including in a text from Strzok to Page after Trump’s victory that read: “OMG I am so depressed.” – READ MORE

