David Axelrod pours ICE-COLD water on DNC’s lawsuit, and the Dems WON’T like it
Sorry, DNC, but it looks like you can’t count on David Axelrod’s support in your latest effort to take Trump down:
All of these sideshows—Comey’s flamboyant roll out; this @DNC lawsuit—seem spectacularly ill-timed and abet @POTUS strategy of portraying a sober and essential probe as a partisan vendetta.
Everyone should chill out and let Mueller do his job.https://t.co/e1edkIcrmr
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 20, 2018
