David Axelrod pours ICE-COLD water on DNC’s lawsuit, and the Dems WON’T like it

Sorry, DNC, but it looks like you can’t count on David Axelrod’s support in your latest effort to take Trump down:

All of these sideshows—Comey’s flamboyant roll out; this @DNC lawsuit—seem spectacularly ill-timed and abet @POTUS strategy of portraying a sober and essential probe as a partisan vendetta.

Everyone should chill out and let Mueller do his job.https://t.co/e1edkIcrmr — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 20, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1

. – READ MORE