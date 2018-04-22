View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

David Axelrod pours ICE-COLD water on DNC’s lawsuit, and the Dems WON’T like it

Posted on by
Share:

Sorry, DNC, but it looks like you can’t count on David Axelrod’s support in your latest effort to take Trump down:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

. – READ MORE

OUCH! David Axelrod pours ICE-COLD water on DNC's lawsuit, and the Dems WON'T like it
OUCH! David Axelrod pours ICE-COLD water on DNC's lawsuit, and the Dems WON'T like it

Nailed it.

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: