Jennifer Lawrence ‘Extremely Offended’ After Feminists Criticize Her Revealing Dress: ‘This is Sexist’

Lawrence came under fire for wearing a Versace dress, which critics described as “revealing,” while posing for a photo with her Red Sparrow co-stars Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons, Matthias Schoenaerts, and director Francis Lawrence, who wore winter coats.

Helen Lewis, the deputy editor of the New Statesman, received thousands of likes in her critique of Lawrence’s choice of clothing.

Meanwhile, other social media users, the Daily Mail reports, blamed the photo op on “the film industry’s requirement that women be sexy,” and complained about the men wearing winter clothing but not Lawrence.

Lawrence released a statement on Facebook, calling her critics “sexist” and claiming she was “extremely offended” by their disapproving comments. – READ MORE

