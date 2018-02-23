Jennifer Lawrence ‘Extremely Offended’ After Feminists Criticize Her Revealing Dress: ‘This is Sexist’

Lawrence came under fire for wearing a Versace dress, which critics described as “revealing,” while posing for a photo with her Red Sparrow co-stars Joel Edgerton, Jeremy Irons, Matthias Schoenaerts, and director Francis Lawrence, who wore winter coats.

Helen Lewis, the deputy editor of the New Statesman, received thousands of likes in her critique of Lawrence’s choice of clothing.

This is such a quietly depressing (and revealing) image. Not least because I've been outside today and it's bloody FREEZING. pic.twitter.com/BRnmgKJ5wY — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) February 20, 2018

True equality means either Jennifer Lawrence getting a coat, or Jeremy Irons having to pose for a photocall in assless chaps. — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) February 20, 2018

Meanwhile, other social media users, the Daily Mail reports, blamed the photo op on “the film industry’s requirement that women be sexy,” and complained about the men wearing winter clothing but not Lawrence.

Lawrence released a statement on Facebook, calling her critics “sexist” and claiming she was “extremely offended” by their disapproving comments. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *