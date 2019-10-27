Report: Trump Has So Much Campaign Money That Dems Are Literally Panicking Saying

It only makes sense that a multi-billionaire would be an amazing fundraiser, right?

Who knows better how to generate revenue than President Trump?

And that’s exactly what he’s doing…in a record-breaking way, and that has Democrats very, very worried.

Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee have raised more than $300 million this year for his reelection — more than any other sitting president in history at this point in the campaign.

Trump has nearly twice as much cash on hand — $158 million, between his campaign account and the RNC — as Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee had at this time in his successful re-election run.[Politico]

No wonder they want to impeach him. He’s outsmarted them, out “policied” them, and now he is sitting atop a fortune. – READ MORE