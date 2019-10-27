John Bolton’s lawyers are negotiating with House Democrats leading impeachment inquiry, report says

Former national security adviser John Bolton may cooperate with House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

According to CNN, Bolton’s lawyers have negotiated with the House committees spearheading the impeachment probe — Judiciary, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs — about the possibility of Bolton offering closed-door testimony.

If Bolton agrees to be deposed, he would offer investigators his knowledge about Trump’s relationship with Ukraine. The president is accused of threatening to withhold aid from Ukraine if they did not comply with Trump’s request to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Before his tumultuous West Wing departure, Bolton had become alarmed over Trump’s Ukraine dealings. – READ MORE