WATCH: Dan Crenshaw Tries To Get Access To Impeachment Inquiry Records

Fed up with being locked out of the process, Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw is calling out the Democrats for their lack of “transparency” and potential violations of House rules in the way they’ve conducted their impeachment inquiry.

Adam Schiff isn’t allowing Reps. to see the transcripts from this impeachment inquiry, but selectively leaks small portions to the press. This process should be transparent to the American people. It should be a fair process w/ clear rules, just like past impeachment inquiries. pic.twitter.com/Rg2AKtRHIM — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) October 23, 2019

In a video posted on social media Wednesday, Crenshaw highlighted a clause from “Rules of the House of Representatives” that contradicts what House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has claimed as a rationale to prevent Republicans from witnessing or even reviewing transcripts of the hearings and depositions he and other Democratic leaders have been holding related to their impeachment inquiry.

“So, Chairman Adam Schiff says that non-committee members can’t have access to all the hearings and depositions that have been happening with respect to the impeachment inquiry,” Crenshaw said in a video he posted to Twitter Thursday (video below). “Is that true?”

“It just so happens that I have a ‘House Rules and Manual’ right here in front of me,” he continued. “So let’s check the House Rules.” – READ MORE