Report: Trump Allies Slam DHS Secretary Nielsen as ‘Never Trumper’

President Trump Allies In The White House Privately Slam Department Of Homeland Security (Dhs) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen As A “never Trumper,” A New Report Alleges.

According to sources with Politico, Trump’s allies in the administration are not keen on Nielsen’s running of DHS, allegedly calling her a member of the failed “Never Trump” movement.

The Politico report claims that “associates” of Trump make “the case that she’s a closeted ‘never Trumper’ who still doesn’t fully back his agenda.”

Breitbart News was the first to report on Nielsen’s ties to the Never Trump movement last year. For example, former Bush official Tom Ridge praised Nielsen as a “homeland security veteran” and “a patriot” during her nomination process for the job. A year before, Ridge was one of 95 Republican establishment former national security officials who signed a letter opposing Trump in 2016 for his “America First” agenda.

Another example is Nielsen’s friend, former Bush official Frances Townsend, who praised her as well for the DHS nomination, calling her “tough as nails.” During the 2016 presidential election, though, Townsend signed a letter with other national security bureaucrats where she called Trump “so utterly unfitted to the office.” – READ MORE

