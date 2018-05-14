North Philadelphia election worker guilty of election fraud for intimidating non-Democratic voters

A North Philadelphia election worker pleaded guilty to election fraud in connection to a 2017 special election for a state House seat in the city, WPHT-TV reported.

Thurman George, 59, a machine inspector at Poll 43-7, was sentenced to five years probation and cannot vote for four years, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told WPHT.

George and three other election workers were accused of harassment and intimidation against voters who wanted to vote for candidates other than the ones promoted by the city’s Democratic Party, the TV station reported.

Minority inspector Calvin Mattox previously pleaded guilty to not meeting the qualifications of election officers for living outside the district in which he was working. – READ MORE

